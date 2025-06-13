Shanghai to host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Final from 2025-28

GENEVA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will host the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Final from 2025 to 2028, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Thursday.

"Shanghai will create a festival-like atmosphere for the next four editions of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Final. The city's energetic atmosphere will provide a perfect backdrop for both players and fans, transforming the event into a true celebration of the world's most thrilling urban team sport," FIBA said in a statement.

The 2025 edition is scheduled for September 13-14, with the exact location to be confirmed. Seven top teams from the regular season will join host nation China in competing for the title.

"We are very excited that the vibrant metropolis of Shanghai will host the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Final for the next four years," said FIBA 3x3 Managing Director Alex Sanchez. "A modern and innovative city with a fantastic track record in hosting major international sports events, Shanghai will be an amazing host for the world's best 3x3 women's basketball players."

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series was established in 2019 and is recognized as the premier global professional competition for women's 3x3 basketball.

