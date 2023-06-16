Feature: Basketball senior night in E China with dream, regrets and love

June 16, 2023

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- No one remembers the result of this basketball senior night at Hefei Normal University in eastern China's Anhui Province, as the game was eventually interrupted by music, a marriage proposal and tears.

With a good basketball atmosphere, the university basketball court was packed on May 9 with spectators looking forward to the senior's farewell game.

The anticipation was even heavier for the athletes. Most of them had already left school for internships, job hunting or preparing for higher education. But on this day, they chose to return to the university from different cities to play their last game.

Even though it was a co-ed friendly, Zhou Dianzhang still did his best and did not go soft on the girl defending him.

"How dare he keep scoring with layups against girls!" The crowds laughed and discussed.

This was typical of Zhou, a soon-to-be railway police officer who was once known for not giving in to his senior captain in a one-on-one match as a freshman so that his teammates commented that he was as stubborn as a donkey.

In his senior year, Zhou took the advice of teachers and studied hard and passed the civil service examination. For him, whether in school, on the court or in the workplace, he wants to be brave enough to be himself.

"In 10 years, my dream is that I won't be changed and can always stick to my bottom line and principles," Zhou said. Obviously, he will engage in a job that suits him.

Shao Lulu was also active on the court. She had prepared for this game for a long time, even giving up an internship that can turn into full-time with a favorable salary. The talented guard, who has bonded with many people over basketball, loves the feeling of playing with her best friends.

She has the ability to score, break through, and pass well. It's just like her four years of university life: work, study, social life - she can do it all.

She believed that the time she spent with her classmates was too short due to COVID-19, so she chose to "enjoy university life again" in the last two months before graduation.

"But we have to live in the present," she added.

The biggest star of the night was Gong Fucheng, not only because he scored a few three-pointers in the first half, but also because of a move he made that caught everyone's attention.

At halftime, Gong ran up to his girlfriend, pulled out a ring, got down on one knee and made a marriage proposal. It surprised his girlfriend and the atmosphere was lit up.

The senior believed he has become more mature as he has gained love and clarity of purpose in four years.

"I want our relationship to enter a new phase," said the 24-year-old. After failing this year's postgraduate entrance exam, he aims to try one more time as his girlfriend has passed the exam and will be waiting for him at a new college.

"I hope that we can face every challenge in life with courage and perseverance," Gong said.

Some students shed tears when the music played. The halftime was constantly extended and the game was practically interrupted as young people kept coming up to the stage to tell their heartfelt stories.

They had lived on the same campus but experienced different stories. They will have different futures but are standing on the same court now.

Despite the countless changes and uncertainties in the future, thanks to the senior night, these young people's dreams, regrets and love were forever recorded.

