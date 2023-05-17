Home>>
Winning teens met with enthusiasm after basketball triumph
(People's Daily App) 15:28, May 17, 2023
The Huipu High School team from Linhai, Zhejiang Province won the 2022-2023 China High School Basketball League National Men's Finals with a 74-73 victory over Tsinghua University High School on Sunday in Beijing. The teenagers received warm welcome on their return. It's the school team's second time to win the championship since 2017.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Huang Jingjing and Gao Yuan)
