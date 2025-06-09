Bridge illuminated in Manila to mark 50th anniversary of Philippines-China diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:17, June 09, 2025

MANILA, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos led a ceremonial lighting of the Jones Bridge here on Saturday evening to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Philippines-China diplomatic relations.

"I am also glad to share that tonight's event has a deeper meaning. This project commemorates 50 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the People's Republic of China," Marcos said in his speech.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said that the illumination project of Pasig River has drawn inspiration from the landscape beautification of the Liangma River in Beijing.

As neighboring countries, China and the Philippines cannot move apart. Good-neighborliness serves the fundamental interests of both peoples, Huang said.

China and the Philippines established diplomatic relations on June 9, 1975.

