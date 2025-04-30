Home>>
China lodges serious representations with Philippines over Taiwan, security issues
(Xinhua) 09:54, April 30, 2025
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jinsong, director general of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, met with Jaime A. FlorCruz, ambassador of the Philippines to China on Tuesday, and lodged serious representations with the Philippines concerning a series of recent negative moves regarding Taiwan and security matters.
