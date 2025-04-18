Mainland urges Taiwan businesses to jointly resist external risks, challenges

Xinhua) 14:48, April 18, 2025

NANJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official on Friday urged Taiwan business people and businesses to join hands in resisting external risks and challenges.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of Taiwan business people held in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.

Song said the tariff war launched by the United States cannot alter the solid fundamentals, strong resilience, and long-term positive trajectory of the mainland's economy.

"We have the wisdom and capability to tackle and overcome all challenges. The mainland will always be a strong backing for Taiwan business people," he said.

The mainland will study and address the problems and difficulties faced by Taiwan business people and enterprises, introduce practical and effective policy measures, ensure equal treatment, increase support, and strengthen cross-Strait industrial and supply chain connectivity, Song said.

Song expressed the hope that Taiwan business people and enterprises will remain confident and forward-looking, actively engage in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and work together to withstand external risks and challenges.

Representatives of Taiwan business people at the meeting said that the unfair tariffs imposed by the United States have seriously impacted the global trade order and brought certain pressure and influence on some export-oriented Taiwan enterprises.

The mainland's institutional advantages and economic resilience are the fundamental guarantees for resisting risks, they noted.

As the mainland also boasts a complete industrial system, a broad market space, and huge investment and consumption potential, Taiwan business people and enterprises are full of confidence in overcoming difficulties, with timely support from governments at all levels.

The representatives said that Taiwan businesses will actively participate in the cooperation and integrated development of industrial and supply chains across the Taiwan Strait, integrate into the new development pattern, and seek new and greater development opportunities and space.

They said the vast number of Taiwan-funded enterprises have always stood with the mainland, resolutely support the country's countermeasures against the United States, and are confident that they will win this tariff war together.

