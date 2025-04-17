Chinese mainland remains best choice for Taiwan entrepreneurs: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:14, April 17, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland continues to be the best option for Taiwan businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to invest and grow, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, highlighted the mainland's unique advantages amid an increasingly complex and volatile global environment.

The mainland stands out with its expansive development opportunities, vast market potential, stable policy outlook and favorable security conditions, she said.

According to official data, cross-Strait trade totaled over 310 billion yuan (about 42.98 billion U.S. dollars) from January to February this year, representing a 10 percent increase year on year. During the same period, the mainland's actual use of Taiwan investment reached 710 million U.S. dollars, up 83.7 percent year on year, with 921 new Taiwan-funded enterprises established.

"More and more Taiwan businesses and compatriots are taking concrete actions to show that 'decoupling and severing ties' is not what people want, and integrated development is the only viable path forward," Zhu said.

She noted that cross-Strait industrial and supply chain cooperation is driven by the market's pursuit of efficient resource allocation. It reflects the independent choices of industries and enterprises on both sides, aligns with economic principles, and serves the fundamental interests of people across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for repeatedly smearing the mainland and attempting to obstruct cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in pursuit of "Taiwan independence."

"Their fabricated lies cannot withstand the test of facts. They will not fool Taiwan businesses or the public, nor can they stop people on both sides from working together, communicating, and seeking common development," she said.

