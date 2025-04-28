China warns Philippines to stop infringements on Tiexian Jiao

Xinhua) 08:04, April 28, 2025

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China Coast Guard (CCG) on Sunday warned the Philippines to stop infringements, as six individuals from the Philippines illegally landed on Tiexian Jiao in the South China Sea, disregarding warning and dissuasion from the Chinese side.

The CCG officers boarded the reef to conduct on-site verification and enforcement measures according to the law, said spokesperson Liu Dejun.

Liu reaffirmed that China holds indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao, including Tiexian Jiao, and the adjacent waters.

The Philippines' move violated China's territorial sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and undermined peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson said.

"We urge the Philippines to cease its infringements immediately. The CCG will continue to protect China's rights and carry out law enforcement activities within China's jurisdictional waters," Liu stressed.

