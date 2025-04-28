China warns Philippines to stop infringements on Tiexian Jiao
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China Coast Guard (CCG) on Sunday warned the Philippines to stop infringements, as six individuals from the Philippines illegally landed on Tiexian Jiao in the South China Sea, disregarding warning and dissuasion from the Chinese side.
The CCG officers boarded the reef to conduct on-site verification and enforcement measures according to the law, said spokesperson Liu Dejun.
Liu reaffirmed that China holds indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao, including Tiexian Jiao, and the adjacent waters.
The Philippines' move violated China's territorial sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and undermined peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson said.
"We urge the Philippines to cease its infringements immediately. The CCG will continue to protect China's rights and carry out law enforcement activities within China's jurisdictional waters," Liu stressed.
Photos
Related Stories
- Philippines' relying on foreign support to make trouble in South China Sea will backfire: defense spokesperson
- MND tells the Philippine side: "Relying on foreign support to make waves at sea" will backfire
- China urges Philippines to refrain from playing with fire regarding Taiwan question
- Philippines' defense cooperation should not harm third parties: FM spokesperson
- Philippines' defense, security cooperation should not target, harm any third party: FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.