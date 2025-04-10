MND tells the Philippine side: "Relying on foreign support to make waves at sea" will backfire

China Military Online) 09:15, April 10, 2025

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Question: It is reported that the US Secretary of Defense reiterated US commitment to the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty to counter "China threat" on his visit to the Philippines. During his visit, the Philippines, the US and Japan conducted a joint patrol in the South China Sea. Recently, the US approved selling F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines. Do you have any comments?

Zhang Xiaogang: On the pretext of honoring bilateral treaties, the US is meddling in the South China Sea issue, undermining China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and attempting to threaten and coerce China. This approach will simply not work. It needs to be pointed out that the Philippine side has repeatedly made infringements and provocations against China. Outside countries led by the US have made continued efforts to destabilize the South China Sea through playing up tensions and providing weapons. It fully exposed their true intention of making troubles in the region. To the Philippine side, "relying on foreign support to make waves at sea" will backfire and a pawn will only be used and discarded. We urge the Philippine side to give up unrealistic illusions and come back to the right track of dialogue and negotiation at an early date.

