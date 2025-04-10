Philippines' relying on foreign support to make trouble in South China Sea will backfire: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:11, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday warned the Philippines that its act of relying on foreign support to make trouble in the South China Sea will backfire.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when responding to a media inquiry concerning the recent moves of the Philippines to hype up the so-called "China threat" and conduct a joint patrol in the South China Sea together with the United States and Japan as well as the U.S. approval of F-16 fighter jet sales to the Philippines.

On the pretext of honoring its so-called bilateral treaties with the Philippines, the United States is meddling in the South China Sea issue, undermining China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and attempting to threaten and coerce China, said Zhang. "This approach will simply not work."

The spokesperson also noted that the Philippine side has repeatedly made infringements and provocations against China while other countries led by the United States have continued to escalate tensions and provide ammunitions to destabilize the South China Sea.

"We urge the Philippine side to give up unrealistic illusions and come back to the right track of dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible," said Zhang.

