TSMC reports losses at U.S. plant, strong profits on mainland

April 21

TAIPEI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported significant losses at its plant in Arizona, the United States, and robust profits on the Chinese mainland.

According to its latest annual shareholder report, the Arizona plant suffered a loss of 14.3 billion New Taiwan dollars (about 440 million U.S. dollars) last year, marking the highest annual loss since TSMC began investing in U.S. manufacturing. The company has accumulated over 39.4 billion New Taiwan dollars in losses at the site over the past four years.

TSMC's other overseas investments also faced challenges. Its advanced chip facility in Japan recorded a loss of 4.38 billion New Taiwan dollars in 2024, while the company's joint venture in Germany reported a loss of 556 million New Taiwan dollars.

In contrast, TSMC's operations on the Chinese mainland continued to deliver robust performance. The Nanjing plant alone generated a profit of 25.95 billion New Taiwan dollars in 2024, with a total profit of more than 80 billion over the past four years.

TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, has been under pressure to increase its investments in the United States over the past few years.

With its first wafer fab in Arizona already in operation, the company in early March announced plans to expand its investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the United States by an additional 100 billion U.S. dollars, to build three new wafer fabs, two packaging facilities and an R&D center.

This move is set to position the United States as TSMC's second-largest production base after Taiwan in the near future, triggering concerns about industrial hollowing-out of the island.

An editorial published by Taiwan's Economic Daily argued that for TSMC itself, increased investment in the United States will lead to higher costs and lower efficiency and increase the risk of technology leakage.

For Taiwan, the move can push equipment and material suppliers of TSMC to shift from Taiwan to the United States and may turn cooperation with the United States into a reliance on it, the article wrote.

