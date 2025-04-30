China urges Philippines to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces

Xinhua) 16:21, April 30, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China urges the Philippines to stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference when answering a query on Philippine media report that the Philippine government had relaxed restrictions on interactions with Taiwan officials, including allowing Philippine officials to visit the island.

"We firmly oppose any form of official exchanges between countries having diplomatic ties with China and China's Taiwan region," Zhu said.

The Philippines should adhere to the one-China principle, stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)