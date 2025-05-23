China slams Philippines' infringement on South China Sea reefs

Xinhua) 10:40, May 23, 2025

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday slammed the Philippines' illegal activities around China's Zhubi Jiao and Tiexian Jiao, calling such acts a violation of China's territorial sovereignty, and urging the Philippines to cease such infringements immediately.

Without approval from the Chinese government, two Philippine official ships illegally entered waters off China's Zhubi Jiao and Tiexian Jiao on Wednesday, with some personnel unlawfully landing on Tiexian Jiao, according to Liu Dejun, the CCG spokesperson.

CCG enforcement personnel have taken measures against the ships, landing on the reef to deal with the situation in a professional, standard, reasonable and legal manner, Liu said.

However, one of the Philippine ships, ignoring multiple serious warnings from the Chinese side, dangerously approached a CCG ship conducting its duties, causing a bump between the two vessels. The Philippine side is fully responsible for the incident, Liu said.

Liu stated that China holds indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao and the adjacent waters, adding that the Philippines' actions have severely infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty, violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermined peace and stability in the region.

"We urge the Philippine side to immediately cease such violations. The CCG will continue its law enforcement activities to legally safeguard China's sovereignty and rights in waters under the country's jurisdiction," Liu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)