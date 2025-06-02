Photo exhibit held in Manila to mark 50th anniversary of China-Philippines diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:41, June 02, 2025

MANILA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition was held Friday at a museum here to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Philippines diplomatic relations.

The event featured images and illustrations that chronicled the development of bilateral ties from ancient exchanges to current cooperation.

At the event, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian stressed the importance of "listening to the people."

