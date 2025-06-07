Xi congratulates Nawrocki on election as Polish president

Xinhua) 09:15, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent congratulations to Karol Nawrocki on his election as Polish president.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that Poland was one of the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, adding that the two countries enjoy a traditional friendship and are comprehensive strategic partners.

Xi said that over the past 76 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have upheld mutual respect and treated each other as equals, achieving fruitful results across various sectors of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In the face of a turbulent and changing international landscape, he noted that China and Poland, as friendly partners, should further deepen political mutual trust and enhance strategic communication.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Poland ties, and stands ready to work with Nawrocki to promote the steady development of their comprehensive strategic partnership, bring benefits to both peoples, and contribute further to global stability and certainty.

