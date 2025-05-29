Xi's speech at China-CELAC Forum ministerial meeting published

Xinhua) 14:03, May 29, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum has been published as a booklet.

The speech was titled "Writing a New Chapter in Building a China-LAC Community with a Shared Future."

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

