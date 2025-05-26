Xi congratulates Fudan University on 120th founding anniversary

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to Fudan University, celebrating its 120th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended congratulations to the faculty, students and alumni of the university.

Over the past 120 years, Fudan University has kept pace with the times, developed a glorious tradition of patriotism and a fine academic ethos, nurtured numerous outstanding talents, produced many original achievements, and played a positive role in China's development as well as in the progress of the Chinese nation, Xi said in the letter.

Xi expressed his hope that Fudan University, on the new starting point, will remain steadfast in using the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to nurture talent.

The university should deepen the reform of education and scientific research, promote the virtuous cycle of independent technological innovation and independent cultivation of talent, and drive innovations in philosophy and social sciences, Xi stressed.

He also urged the university to continuously improve its ability to serve major national strategies and regional economic and social development, thereby making consistent contributions to building China into a strong country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

Founded in 1905, Fudan University is a comprehensive, research-oriented university based in Shanghai.

