Home>>
Quotes from Xi: 'If we humanity do not fail Nature, Nature will not fail us'
By Huang Jingjing, Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:14, May 23, 2025
May 22 marks the International Day for Biological Diversity. President Xi Jinping has been a strong advocate for protecting biodiversity and building a shared future for all life. "If we humanity do not fail Nature, Nature will not fail us," Xi said in a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) on October 12, 2021.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, France urged to defend intl rules, order
- Xi Story: Preserving cultural heritage as national treasure
- Xi stresses greater confidence in high-quality development on his Henan inspection tour
- Xi stresses high-quality cultural-ethical advancement
- Xi urges China, France to be reliable forces for maintaining international order
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.