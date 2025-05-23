Quotes from Xi: 'If we humanity do not fail Nature, Nature will not fail us'

By Huang Jingjing, Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:14, May 23, 2025

May 22 marks the International Day for Biological Diversity. President Xi Jinping has been a strong advocate for protecting biodiversity and building a shared future for all life. "If we humanity do not fail Nature, Nature will not fail us," Xi said in a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) on October 12, 2021.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)