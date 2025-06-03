Quotes from Xi | China's confidence and strength stem from its time-honored civilization

(People's Daily App) 14:19, June 03, 2025

President Xi Jinping has consistently called for efforts to preserve China's rich cultural and natural heritage and to revitalize its legacy in the modern era. "Chinese civilization is the only great, uninterrupted civilization that continues to this day in a state form," he said in a keynote speech delivered at a symposium on cultural inheritance and development on June 2, 2023 in Beijing. As we mark the second anniversary of the symposium, let us revisit Xi's remarks and reflections on cultural heritage.

