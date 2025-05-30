Launch ceremony for Kazakh editions of Xi's books on governance held in Astana

Xinhua) 13:05, May 30, 2025

ASTANA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The launch ceremony for the Kazakh editions of Volumes I through IV of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China was held on Thursday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Noting that China is a trustworthy strategic partner of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said at the event that the close ties and high level of mutual trust between the two countries' leaders have injected strong momentum into bilateral relations.

The books are rich in content, profound in thought, and highly relevant in practice, Balayeva noted, adding that it is an important piece of literature that will help Kazakh readers gain a better understanding of China.

Participants at the event said the book is a major work by Chinese President Xi Jinping that encapsulates his deep thinking on national and global governance and serves as a "window of ideas" for the international community to understand China.

Through reading this work, Kazakh friends across various sectors are expected to gain valuable insights for independently exploring a development path suited to their own national conditions, the event organizers said.

Around 300 representatives from political parties, media outlets, think tanks, and universities from both countries attended the event.

The Kazakh editions of the books were co-translated and published by China's Ethnic Publishing House and Kazakhstan's Foliant Publishing House. To date, the book has been translated and published in 42 languages.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)