Xi Jinping's gifts for children

People's Daily) 20:31, May 31, 2025

Books, stationery and plush toys — these are some of the gifts Chinese President Xi Jinping has given to children. Each gift and every word of encouragement reflect Xi's deep care and concern for his young friends.

As International Children's Day approaches, President Xi, who is lovingly called "Grandpa Xi" by children in China, extended his best wishes for a happy holiday to children across the nation.

