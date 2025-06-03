Quotes from Xi | Fundamental source of a nation's sci-tech innovation capabilities lies in its people

(People's Daily App) 14:38, June 03, 2025

President Xi Jinping places great importance on nurturing and supporting scientific and technological talent. "The fundamental source of a nation's sci-tech innovation capabilities lies in its people," he stated at a symposium attended by scientists in 2020. During a meeting that combined the general assemblies of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology in 2021, Xi emphasized the need to free researchers from meaningless public relations activities. On the occasion of the country's 9th National Science and Technology Workers Day on May 30, let's reflect on Xi's remarks.

