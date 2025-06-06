Home>>
Xi receives visit from Panchen Rinpoche
(Xinhua) 15:42, June 06, 2025
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Panchen Rinpoche to make greater contributions to promoting ethnic unity and religious harmony, as well as the stability, development and progress in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while receiving a visit from Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po at Zhongnanhai in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi urges US to retract all negative steps
- Xi Focus: Targeting greener future, China embraces low-carbon growth with strides
- Xi signs order to promulgate rules on developing military facilities
- Xi congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as president of South Korea
- Xi meets Belarusian president
- Quotes from Xi: 'You are the hope of our nation'
- Quotes from Xi | Fundamental source of a nation's sci-tech innovation capabilities lies in its people
- Quotes from Xi | China's confidence and strength stem from its time-honored civilization
- Xi Jinping's gifts for children
- Launch ceremony for Kazakh editions of Xi's books on governance held in Astana
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.