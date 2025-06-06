Xi receives visit from Panchen Rinpoche

Xinhua) 15:42, June 06, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Panchen Rinpoche to make greater contributions to promoting ethnic unity and religious harmony, as well as the stability, development and progress in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while receiving a visit from Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po at Zhongnanhai in Beijing.

