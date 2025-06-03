Quotes from Xi: 'You are the hope of our nation'

(People's Daily App) 14:50, June 03, 2025

President Xi Jinping places great importance on the growth and well-being of children. During inspection tours and various activities, he always engaged with young people, demonstrating his commitment to their welfare. On International Children's Day, we celebrate Xi's love, guidance and expectations for the younger generation. Happy International Children's Day!

