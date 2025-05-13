Trending in China | Fujian tea: A thousand-year legend

Fujian tea originates from Fujian Province and is renowned for its Oolong and White teas. Celebrated for their distinctive aromas and rich flavors, these teas represent the essence of China's ancient tea culture and have gained global acclaim.

