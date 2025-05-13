Kenya aims to boost tea exports to China to 50 mln kg by 2030

Xinhua) 09:57, May 13, 2025

NAIROBI, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Kenya targets to grow its tea exports to China by more than fourfold in the next six years, a government official said on Monday.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for agriculture and livestock development, said the goal is to increase Kenya's tea exports to China from 12.42 million kg in 2024 to 50 million kg by 2030.

He made the announcement in a statement released in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, after meeting with Zhang Chaobin, chairman of Fuzhou Benny Tea Industry Company Limited.

Kagwe said the meeting was part of efforts to grow Kenya's footprint in the Chinese tea market and increase exports to the Asian nation. "This high-level engagement underlines Kenya's strategic push to boost exports of orthodox and specialty teas," he added.

