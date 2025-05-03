Kenya's Syombua targets gold at Guangzhou 2025 World Relays

NAIROBI, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's Hellen Syombua is aiming for the top of the podium at the Guangzhou 2025 World Athletics Relays in China next weekend.

The 27-year-old was part of the quartet that won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2019 edition in Yokohama, where Kenya finished with a time of 3:19.43, behind Brazil and the United States. Her teammates included Jared Momanyi, Maureen Thomas, and Aron Koech.

Now back with the Kenyan team after taking time off for maternity leave, the 400m specialist is seeking to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

"I am very happy to make the World Relays for the second time. It was very tough at the trials, especially now that I had not competed for long because I took a maternity break. I had to work extra hard," Syombua shared with reporters at the team's camp in Nairobi, ahead of their departure for China.

"My training has been intense and the body is reacting well. I feel ready for the relays and pray that I stay injury-free throughout the season," she added.

Syombua outlined her goals for Guangzhou, stating, "We were in Yokohama, Japan, in 2019, where we grabbed the mixed relay (4x400m) bronze medal. We are now ready for this year's edition, which is significant since it is a qualifier for the World Championships in September," she added.

The team, which left for China on Wednesday, urged Kenyans to support them as they compete for medals and qualification for the World Championships in September.

"It will be fantastic to see our relay teams compete at the highest level, in China and Japan," said Susan Kamau, Chief Administrative Officer at Athletics Kenya, before the team departed for Guangzhou.

Guangzhou will host the seventh edition of the World Athletics Relays from May 10 to 11, marking the first time this event has been held in China, with the mixed 4x100m relay making its global debut at the World Athletics Relays.

