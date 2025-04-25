Peng Liyuan chats over tea with wife of Kenyan president

Xinhua) 09:18, April 25, 2025

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Rachel Ruto, wife of Kenyan President William Ruto, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea with Rachel Ruto, wife of Kenyan President William Ruto, in Beijing on Thursday.

Hailing the longstanding friendship between China and Kenya, Peng said the two countries have had good cooperation in education, sports, agriculture and other fields, expressing her expectations for closer exchanges and stronger friendship between the two peoples.

Peng introduced China's achievements in targeted poverty alleviation, and expressed appreciation for Rachel's long-term dedication to social welfare and consistent focus on women's education and empowerment.

Peng said she hopes that the two sides will share their experience to jointly promote poverty alleviation and the cause of women and children in both countries.

Rachel, who is accompanying President Ruto on a state visit to China, introduced the work she has done over the years in empowering women and supporting women's entrepreneurship.

She praised Peng's long-term contribution to promoting the development of the cause of women and children in African countries including Kenya.

She said she will continue to contribute to strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges and deepening traditional friendship between the two countries.

