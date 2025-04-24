Full text: Joint statement between China and Kenya on creating an inspiring example in the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era

Xinhua) 14:12, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Kenya on Thursday issued a joint statement on creating an inspiring example in the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

