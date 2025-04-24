China's top legislator meets Kenyan president

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President Ruto, the two countries have carried out Belt and Road cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win results.

China is willing to work with Kenya to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen all-round mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level in the new era, he said.

The NPC of China is willing to work with the Parliament of Kenya to make good use of the legislature exchange mechanism, and provide legal guarantees for practical cooperation between the two countries, Zhao added.

Noting that Kenya and China enjoy profound friendship and extensive common interests, Ruto said Kenya adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in economic, cultural and other fields, and jointly safeguard multilateralism and the multilateral trading system.

