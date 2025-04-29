Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter over LoC for airspace violation: sources
ISLAMABAD, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistan Army on Monday shot down an Indian quadcopter for violating the country's airspace along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani military sources said.
The incident occurred in the Manawar section of Bhimber district of the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, where the Indian quadcopter was engaged in surveillance activity, the sources told Xinhua.
The army took immediate action and successfully intercepted the unmanned aerial vehicle, the sources added.
No casualties or damage were reported on the Pakistani side, and the wreckage of the quadcopter was recovered for further examination.
Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have remained high, with frequent reports of ceasefire violations and aerial surveillance attempts along the LoC.
