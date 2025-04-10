Death toll rises to 22 in lightning strikes in India's Bihar

Xinhua) 16:43, April 10, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 10 (Xinhua) -- At least 22 people were killed due to lightning strikes in India's eastern state of Bihar during the past 24 hours, local media reports said Thursday.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state Wednesday, affecting several districts.

"As many as twenty-two people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar," a local television news channel, India TV, said in a report, citing official data.

The channel said the deaths were reported from eight districts.

However, a communique issued from the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday evening said 13 people died due to lightning strikes in four districts.

Reports said the four districts were hit by storm, heavy rain, and hailstorm, causing widespread destruction.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief and sympathy with the families of the victims and announced monetary relief for them.

"Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia payment of INR 400,000 (4649 U.S. dollars) to the next of kin of the deceased," a government spokesman said.

Kumar has also urged people to remain vigilant in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the disaster management department.

Reports said the victims were outside in their fields when lightning struck them.

Every year, with the onset of monsoon season, hundreds die in lightning incidents in India.

