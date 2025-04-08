Car mows down 3 to death in west India

Xinhua) 13:52, April 08, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 8 (Xinhua) -- At least three people, including a woman, died and 7 others were injured when a car ran over them in India's western state of Rajasthan late on Monday night, a local police officer confirmed over the phone.

The mishap occurred in the state's capital city of Jaipur. The car driver was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

CCTV footage showed the car running at high speed in a narrow lane and crushing the pedestrians. The car driver was later caught by people present on the spot.

Police booked the car driver under various provisions of law and were investigating the case.

Meanwhile, local people were carrying out a demonstration in Jaipur city since last night, demanding the strictest punishment for the car driver.

