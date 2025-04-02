3 killed, over 50 hospitalized following gas leak in India's Rajasthan

Xinhua) 09:41, April 02, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and over 50 others taken ill following the inhalation of toxic gas leaked from a tanker parked at a chemical factory in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday at Badiya locality in Beawar district, about 218 km southwest of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

A senior local government official in Beawar, Mahendra Khadgawat, told reporters that nitric acid leaked from the tanker at an illegal chemical factory.

Officials said following the gas leak, people in the area complained of breathing problems, heaviness in the chest and vomiting. People in the area around the factory have been evacuated.

Reports said some stray animals in the vicinity were killed after inhaling the toxic gas.

The local administration has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate factories operating without proper licenses.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)