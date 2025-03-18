Sri Lankan navy detains Indian fishing boat for poaching

Xinhua) 13:49, March 18, 2025

COLOMBO, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan navy said on Tuesday that it seized an Indian fishing boat on Monday night for poaching in the waters off Delft Island in Sri Lanka's Northern Province.

The navy said in a statement that three Indian fishermen onboard were also arrested.

The seized boat and the detained fishermen were brought to Kankesanthurai Harbor, where local fisheries officials will take legal action against them, the navy said.

The navy conducts operations against foreign vessels engaged in poaching, citing the impact of such activities on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

With these latest arrests, the navy has seized a total of 20 Indian fishing boats and detained 148 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters so far in 2025.

