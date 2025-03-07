Sri Lanka Navy detains 14 Indian fishermen for poaching

Xinhua) 14:36, March 07, 2025

COLOMBO, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lanka Navy seized an Indian fishing boat and apprehended 14 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters on Thursday night, the navy said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that the arrests took place in the waters off Mannar, in the country's northern province.

The navy said the seized boat and the fishermen were brought to Mannar and handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for further legal proceedings.

With these latest arrests, the navy has seized a total of 19 Indian fishing boats and detained 145 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters so far in 2025.

The navy reiterated that it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to prevent illegal fishing by foreign vessels, citing concerns over its impact on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

