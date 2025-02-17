Sri Lanka arrests over 30,000 in anti-drug, crime crackdown nationwide

Xinhua) 13:17, February 17, 2025

COLOMBO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan police have arrested over 30,000 suspects in connection with anti-drug and crime prevention operations across the country since Jan. 13, said a police spokesperson on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Buddhika Manatunga said during a press briefing here that 920 individuals involved in criminal activities, 14,000 individuals with outstanding warrants, and 16,000 arrested for drug-related offenses have been taken into custody.

He also reported that the police seized 197 firearms, 14 kg of heroin, 20 kg of hashish, 33 kg of "Ice," or crystal methamphetamine, and 1,123 kg of cannabis.

Manatunga confirmed that these operations are ongoing, with authorities continuing their efforts to combat crime and drug trafficking.

He added that a total of 13 shooting incidents have been reported in 2025, seven of which were linked to organized crimes, with 30 people having been arrested in connection with the shootings.

The new Sri Lankan government has pledged to drastically reduce crime and drugs. The cabinet has approved recruiting 10,000 new policemen.

