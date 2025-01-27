Sri Lankan navy arrests over 50 Indian fishermen so far in 2025 for poaching

Xinhua) 08:29, January 27, 2025

COLOMBO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan navy has arrested over 50 Indian fishermen so far this year for illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters, according to the navy.

The most recent seizure occurred on Saturday and Sunday, when the navy seized three Indian fishing boats and apprehended 33 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the navy said in a statement on Sunday.

The boats and the fishermen were seized off the seas north of Talaimannar in northern Sri Lanka, the navy said.

The seized boats and fishermen were brought to the Iranativu Island and were handed over to the relevant authority for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

The navy said they conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

