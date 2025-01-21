Home>>
Heavy rains affect 20,000 people in Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 13:59, January 21, 2025
COLOMBO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Irrigation Department reported that over 20,000 Sri Lankans have been affected by natural disasters caused by heavy rains by Tuesday morning.
The department said 55 of the 73 major reservoirs were overflowing by Monday night due to heavy rains in some parts of the country. The Northcentral and Northwestern provinces are the most affected.
The Met Department expects that the current heavy rains will start to reduce starting on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Sri Lanka, China "ushering in a new chapter" in ties, says Sri Lankan president
- Sri Lankan navy apprehends 2 Indian fishing boats
- Over 12,100 Sri Lankans have died due to traffic accidents in last 5 years
- Sri Lankan police, gov't websites hit by cyber attacks
- Sri Lanka to establish investigative units in all ministries
- Sri Lanka to introduce new law to control illegal fishing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.