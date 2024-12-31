Home>>
Sri Lankan police, gov't websites hit by cyber attacks
(Xinhua) 16:59, December 31, 2024
COLOMBO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Several Sri Lankan government institutions have faced cyber attacks, a police spokesman told local media on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) K.B. Manathunga said the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Police Department has been hacked.
Manathunga added the official website of the Sri Lanka Department of Government Printing has also been hacked and its data has been altered.
Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) and the police are currently investigating the cyber attacks, he said.
SLCERT last week warned that government websites were vulnerable to attacks and said it was planning to carry out a series of programs to educate government servants on dealing with cyber attacks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka to establish investigative units in all ministries
- Sri Lanka to introduce new law to control illegal fishing
- Sri Lanka's parliament speaker resigns amid controversy over academic credential
- Sri Lankan removes licensing requirement to import rice in short term
- CPC delegation visits Sri Lanka on ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.