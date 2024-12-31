Sri Lankan police, gov't websites hit by cyber attacks

December 31, 2024

COLOMBO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Several Sri Lankan government institutions have faced cyber attacks, a police spokesman told local media on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) K.B. Manathunga said the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Police Department has been hacked.

Manathunga added the official website of the Sri Lanka Department of Government Printing has also been hacked and its data has been altered.

Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) and the police are currently investigating the cyber attacks, he said.

SLCERT last week warned that government websites were vulnerable to attacks and said it was planning to carry out a series of programs to educate government servants on dealing with cyber attacks.

