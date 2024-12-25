Sri Lanka to introduce new law to control illegal fishing
COLOMBO, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a new law to control illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the country's waters, according to the government's information department on Tuesday.
A preliminary bill has been prepared by a committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Fisheries, the Attorney General's Department, the Department of Auditor General and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the technical assistance of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, to strengthen the constitutional framework on the issues related to IUU fishing operations in Sri Lanka's territorial waters, the department said.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to instruct the legal draftsman to prepare a new act based on the draft, the department said.
Photos
- Menglian in SW China's Yunnan produces over 80 percent of country's avocados
- 37th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Expo begins trial operation in China's Harbin
- Explore an immersive cultural and creative products market at the Xinjiang Library
- Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair to light up Shanghai on New Year's Day
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka's parliament speaker resigns amid controversy over academic credential
- Sri Lankan removes licensing requirement to import rice in short term
- CPC delegation visits Sri Lanka on ties
- Chinese-funded housing units to be built for Sri Lankan low-income families
- Interview: BRICS expansion pushes for fairer global system, says Sri Lankan expert
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.