CPC delegation visits Sri Lanka on ties

Xinhua) 13:16, November 27, 2024

Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 25, 2024. A delegation of the CPC led by Sun visited Sri Lanka from Nov. 23 to 26. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

COLOMBO, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Sri Lanka from Nov. 23 to 26.

During the visit, the delegation met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, as well as the main leaders of the ruling and opposition parties and representatives of parliamentarians.

During the meetings, the delegation introduced the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and had in-depth exchanges with the Sri Lankan side on China-Sri Lanka relations and cooperation in various fields.

Expressing its firm commitment to a friendly policy toward China, the Sri Lankan side hoped to deepen cooperation in various fields between China and Sri Lanka, share China's development opportunities, further strengthen inter-party relations and exchanges of experience in governance, and promote the comprehensive development and expansion of China-Sri Lanka relations.

Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 24, 2024. A delegation of the CPC led by Sun visited Sri Lanka from Nov. 23 to 26. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

