Sri Lanka to establish investigative units in all ministries

Xinhua) 16:39, December 31, 2024

COLOMBO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers on Monday approved a proposal by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to establish investigative units in every ministry to ensure accountability within public institutions, a government spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Colombo, Cabinet spokesperson and Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa said the government has received numerous complaints regarding irregularities in state institutions.

To address these concerns and enhance public service, the Cabinet decided to conduct impartial and methodical investigations into such complaints, Jayatissa explained.

The approved proposal calls for the establishment of investigative units at the ministerial level, each headed by a senior executive-grade government official with extensive service experience and prior involvement in investigations, he added.

According to Jayatissa, these officials will examine the operations of state institutions under previous administrations and address ongoing public complaints.

