Sri Lanka raises compensation for weather-related deaths

Xinhua) 09:19, January 23, 2025

COLOMBO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan government has increased compensation for lives lost due to the ongoing severe weather to 1 million rupees (about 3,400 U.S. dollars), up from 250,000 rupees (about 850 dollars), Deputy Minister of Defense Aruna Jayasekara announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Disaster Management Center (DMC) in Colombo, the government raised the compensation in light of the current economic circumstances, Jayasekara said.

Over 18,600 people have been affected by recent heavy rains and adverse weather, and two deaths have been reported as of Wednesday, according to DMC data.

Jayasekara noted that displacement has occurred in 18 districts, with affected individuals sheltered in 17 relief centers.

Ten houses have been completely destroyed, 438 houses partially damaged, and there have been significant losses to small businesses and infrastructure, the deputy minister added.

The government has allocated 30 million rupees (about 102,000 dollars) for immediate disaster relief measures, he said, adding that the adverse weather conditions are expected to ease in the coming days.

