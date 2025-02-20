Sri Lankan navy arrests 10 fishermen for poaching

Xinhua) 14:33, February 20, 2025

COLOMBO, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan navy on Wednesday night seized three Indian fishing boats and apprehended 10 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the navy said in a press release on Thursday.

The arrests were made during two separate operations off seas north of Mannar and off the Delft Island, in the country's northern province, the navy said.

The Indian fishing boats and fishermen were handed over to fisheries officials for legal proceedings.

The navy said they conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats.

So far this year, the navy said it has seized 13 Indian fishing boats and apprehended 99 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

