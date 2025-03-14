11 dead in separate road accidents in India

Xinhua) 09:13, March 14, 2025

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 people died and nearly five others were injured in two separate road accidents in India over the past 24 hours, confirmed the police.

A gas tanker hit two vehicles in the Dhar district of the central state of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday, killing seven people and injuring three others.

The victims were traveling in a car and a jeep. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

In another road mishap, a speeding car mowed down as many as four people in the northern hilly state of Uttarakhand. Besides, two people riding a two-wheeler were seriously injured.

The accident occurred in the state capital Dehradun late Wednesday night.

