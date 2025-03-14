Home>>
11 dead in separate road accidents in India
(Xinhua) 09:13, March 14, 2025
NEW DELHI, March 13 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 people died and nearly five others were injured in two separate road accidents in India over the past 24 hours, confirmed the police.
A gas tanker hit two vehicles in the Dhar district of the central state of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday, killing seven people and injuring three others.
The victims were traveling in a car and a jeep. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where their condition was said to be stable.
In another road mishap, a speeding car mowed down as many as four people in the northern hilly state of Uttarakhand. Besides, two people riding a two-wheeler were seriously injured.
The accident occurred in the state capital Dehradun late Wednesday night.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
Related Stories
- Air India Mumbai-New York flight returns after bomb threat
- 3 women killed in blast inside firecracker factory in India's Tamil Nadu
- 5 killed, several injured in elephant attack in India
- 8 workers trapped, many injured as tunnel collapses in India's Telangana
- India's Maharashtra reports 2 more suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome deaths
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.