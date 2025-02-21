India's Maharashtra reports 2 more suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome deaths

Xinhua) 09:11, February 21, 2025

NEW DELHI, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- India's western state of Maharashtra has logged two more suspected deaths of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), thus taking the toll to 11, officials said Thursday.

The deaths were reported among the patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in Pune.

"The deceased are a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman," an official said. So far, 183 patients have been diagnosed with GBS, and 28 are suspected cases.

Reports said 36 patients are in the intensive care units of the hospitals and 16 are on ventilator support.

