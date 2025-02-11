Home>>
7 devotees dead in central India road mishap
(Xinhua) 16:16, February 11, 2025
NEW DELHI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- At least seven persons died, and a few others were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a truck carrying cement in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
The road accident occurred in the state's Jabalpur district.
The deceased belonged to the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and were returning home after taking the holy dip in the confluence of three rivers, namely Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, during the ongoing spiritual festival "Maha Kumbh" in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
According to a local cop, the truck was running at a high speed in the wrong direction of the road.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
- Harbin attracts numerous visitors as Asian Winter Games gets underway
- Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong
- Dragon lantern parade attracts tourists in Shibing County of SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- Chief minister of India's Manipur resigns after ethnic violence
- 31 Naxals, 2 police killed in India's Chhattisgarh gunfight
- Massive fire destroys over 20 tents at India's mega Hindu festival Maha Kumbh
- 8 killed, 7 injured in massive explosion at ordnance factory in India's Maharashtra
- India train accident death toll rises to 13
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.