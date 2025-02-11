7 devotees dead in central India road mishap

Xinhua) 16:16, February 11, 2025

NEW DELHI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- At least seven persons died, and a few others were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a truck carrying cement in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The road accident occurred in the state's Jabalpur district.

The deceased belonged to the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and were returning home after taking the holy dip in the confluence of three rivers, namely Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, during the ongoing spiritual festival "Maha Kumbh" in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a local cop, the truck was running at a high speed in the wrong direction of the road.

