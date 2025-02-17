3rd batch of illegal Indian immigrants in U.S. lands in northern India

Xinhua) 15:28, February 17, 2025

NEW DELHI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. military plane carrying 112 illegal Indian immigrants landed at an airport in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, officials said Monday.

This is the third batch of Indians deported from the United States as part of President Donald Trump's campaign against illegal immigrants in his country.

According to the officials, the C-17 U.S. military aircraft landed at the airport in Amritsar on Sunday night.

The officials said that the deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of all formalities, including immigration, verification and background checks.

On Saturday night, a U.S. military plane brought 116 Indian immigrants to Amritsar. Earlier on Feb. 5, 104 Indians have been sent back from the United States.

Immediately after Trump took over as U.S. president for the second time, he started a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the United States last week, said India will take back any of its citizens living illegally in the United States.

