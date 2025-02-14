Trump to impose retaliatory tariffs on Canada, France over digital services taxes
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- As U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order for reciprocal tariffs on Thursday, his administration planned to impose tariffs on Canada and France over their digital services taxes on U.S. technology giants.
Trump assigned his economic team the task of creating a plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on any country that had imposed duties on U.S. exports.
In June 2024, Canada began imposing a tax to address the challenge of taxing digital giants like Google's parent company Alphabet and Amazon.com, which are able to book their profits in low-tax countries.
The White House sent out a fact sheet calling digital services taxes in Canada and France "unfair," with each country collecting over 500 million U.S. dollars annually from U.S. businesses.
Photos
Related Stories
- America's misguided 'tariff stick' adds burden to businesses and consumers
- Jeffrey Sachs: Trump's tariff policy bound to fail
- No injuries reported as U.S. Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel near Egypt
- Winter storm in southwest California prompts flash flood warnings
- Over 100 killed in U.S. Texas car-chase program in nearly 4 years
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.